Breaking News Hurricane Irma live coverage
Traffic Lights Out: Make sure you treat intersections as four-way stops

Under Florida law, that means the driver of the first car to stop at the intersection gets to proceed through the intersection first.

10News Staff , WTSP 8:07 PM. EDT September 11, 2017

We've seen traffic lights out across the Tampa Bay area. 

While the power companies are working to get everything up and running, you need to treat those intersections with outages as four-way stops.

You might need a refresher on what that means. Under Florida law, that means the driver of the first car to stop at the intersection gets to proceed through the intersection first.

If you and someone else get to the intersection at the same time, you are supposed to give the right of way to the car on the right. So if there's someone to your right, you need to let them go first and go across.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say you should think of it like this: the first to stop is the first to go. 

