1 person killed while crossing US 19; northbound lanes closed

PALM HARBOR, FLA. - Two people crossing U.S. 19 were hit by a passing vehicle, killing one of the pedestrians.

Police responded just before 4 a.m. Monday, July 31, to U.S. 19 at Alderman Road, where the crash happened at the south end of the intersection, according to a news release.

One person died, while the other was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Northbound U.S. 19 at Alderman Road is closed while authorities investigate.

