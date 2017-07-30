WTSP
Close

1 person killed while crossing US 19; northbound lanes closed

Andrew Krietz , WTSP 5:30 AM. EDT July 31, 2017

PALM HARBOR, FLA. - Two people crossing U.S. 19 were hit by a passing vehicle, killing one of the pedestrians.

Police responded just before 4 a.m. Monday, July 31, to U.S. 19 at Alderman Road, where the crash happened at the south end of the intersection, according to a news release.

One person died, while the other was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Northbound U.S. 19 at Alderman Road is closed while authorities investigate.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories