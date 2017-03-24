9 injured after HARTline bus and cement truck collide

Aerial view of crash. (Photo: Sky10)

TAMPA -- Several people are injured after a HARTline bus and cement truck collide.

Tampa Police say around 6 a.m. Friday, the bus and truck collided at the intersection of 7th Ave and 21st St in Ybor.

The crash resulted in minor injuries to nine passengers on the bus. They were transported to a local hospital.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area for the next two hours, because the crash closed several roads on 21st Street (one-way southbound street) from 5th Avenue to 8th Avenue, as well as 20th Street and 22nd Street.

At this time it is unclear how the accident occurred.

UPDATE: #YborCity Cement truck on its side. 21st St and 7th Ave closed. Avoid area! Use Nebraska Ave. — 10 News Traffic (@10NewsTraffic) March 24, 2017

