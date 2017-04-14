All lanes of NB I-275 open at Howard Frankland bridge following multi-vehicle crash

A multi-vehicle crash between a vehcile and an RV shut down NB I-275 before the Howard Frankland Bridge hump on Friday morning. (Photo: Florida Highway Patrol)

*****UPDATED: 8:01 a.m., April 14, 2017*****

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla -- Florida Highway Patrol has opened all lanes of northbound Interstate 275 at the Howard Frankland Bridge before the hump following a serious crash between a car and a recreational vehicle.

Authorities are still on the scene of the crash so use extreme caution when driving through the area. Expect heavy delays on I-275 through rush hour.

Traffic which was diverted off I-275 to Gandy Boulevard is also experiencing major delays. Road Warrior Hilary Zallasays to expect delays for the next two hours on all roads leading to Tampa.

#HFB NB lanes starting to open; motorists plz proceed w/ caution. 1 driver seriously injured now listed in stable condition. pic.twitter.com/ShlonvrVAt — Sgt. Steve Gaskins (@SteveG717) April 14, 2017

HFB: Crews working to clear the road after multi-vehicle injury crash NB I-275 31MM. pic.twitter.com/0jXkSaxNdp — Sgt. Steve Gaskins (@SteveG717) April 14, 2017

ORIGINAL STORY FOLLOWS BELOW

A serious crash has caused the northbound lanes of the Howard Frankland Bridge to shut down this morning.

Road Warrior Hilary Zalla says it's before the hump, closer to 4th St.

Motorists are advised to use the Gandy Bridge or Courtney Campbell.

FHP says a vehicle struck a furniture dolly that was in the roadway. The vehicle lost control and collided with an RV. The RV then traveled into the center median barrier wall and collided with a pickup and the pickup overturned.

They expect it to be closed for several hours.

This is a developing story. Check back with 10News for udpates.

Video from the back up on NB I-275 before Gandy, where traffic is being detoured. Thanks @JackieFernTV. Please get to work safely! pic.twitter.com/JhdD6CqCZs — 10 News Traffic (@10NewsTraffic) April 14, 2017

