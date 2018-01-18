Black ice slows traffic on Tampa Bay's Veterans Expressway

An area of black ice formed Thursday, Jan. 18, on the Veterans Expressway near Hutchison Road. (Photo: Sky10)

TAMPA, Fla. -- This doesn't happen often -- perhaps not in anyone's recent memory -- in Tampa Bay: black ice.

Florida Highway Patrol shut down the left southbound lane on the Veterans Expressway at Hutchinson Road around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 18, for what appears to be a glistening sheet of ice.

Black ice appears clear and is called "black ice" because of its transparency; you can see the concrete underneath. If the road's surface is at or below 32 degrees, water on top of it can freeze.

It's not known how the water got on the road as it hasn't rained in Tampa for days.

Tampa's temperature dipped to 29 degrees, tying a record set in 1981.

