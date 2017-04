(Photo: thinkstock)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. -- A brush fire has some northbound lanes of I-75 south of I-4 shut down.

The inside lane of I-75 is open to traffic and parts of the exit ramp to I-4 are also shut down.

The Florida Highway Patrol, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, and Fire Rescue are currently on scene.

