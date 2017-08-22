Cavern erodes ground under bridge on Fletcher Avenue, traffic rerouted

Westbound traffic on Fletcher Avenue from I-75 to Telecom Parkway is closed. (Photo: Google Maps)

TAMPA, Fla. -- The sudden development of an underground cavern is forcing traffic to be rerouted near a major Tampa Bay interchange.

Westbound traffic on Fletcher Avenue from I-75 to Telecom Parkway is closed until further notice Tuesday, Aug. 22, according to a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office news release.

Deputies say a cavern formed under the westbound lanes of Fletcher Avenue where it crosses the Hillsborough River. Most of the outside lane under the bridge has eroded.

Drivers can take southbound Telecom Parkway, which loops to Morris Bridge Road. Traffic on eastbound Fletcher Avenue is backed up in the meantime.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV