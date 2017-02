A SUV rear-ended a school bus in Pasco County. The bus had five students from Sunlake High School. Neither the bus driver or the students were hurt in the crash. (Photo: Pasco Sheriff's Office)

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. -- According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a crash between a school bus and vehicle happened around 6:50 a.m. Monday at Land O' Lakes Blvd. and Morgan Rd.

The northbound outside lane was blocked.

There were five high school students on the school bus. There were no reported injuries.

