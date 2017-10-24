12 students on bus rear-ended by Hillsborough Co. deputy; 1 student hurt

An ambulance was called to assist anyone hurt in a crash involving a school bus in Thonotosassa. (Photo: Sky10)

THONOTOSASSA, Fla. -- A Hillsborough County sheriff's deputy rear-ended a school bus early Tuesday morning, injuring at least one student.

Crews responded to the crash around 6 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24, on eastbound Main Street east of Harney Road.

Twelve students from Armwood High School were on the bus, school spokeswoman Tanya Arja said. One student complained of minor neck pain and will be checked out as a precaution.

An ambulance was called to assist anyone hurt in a crash involving a school bus in Thonotosassa. (Photo: 10News)

Other students have or already been taken to school on another bus.

Lanes are blocked in the area while police and paramedics work to clean up after the crash.

