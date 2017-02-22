Deputy-involved crash blocks multiple lanes of NB I-275 in St. Pete

Two vehicles, including a Manatee County Sheriff's Office cruiser were in a crash on norhtbound Interstate 275 at 22nd Ave S. (Photo: WTSP)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- A serious crash involving a Manatee County Sheriff's Office cruiser and a second vehicle is blocking multiple lanes on Interstate 275 northbound at 22nd Avenue South.

Both driver were extricated from their respective vehicles and transported to Bayfront Hospital. Their injuries are reportedly not life-threatening.

Traffic is backed up until the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

The Florida Highway Patrol will investigate the crash.

