Deputy-involved crash blocks multiple lanes of NB I-275 in St. Pete

10News Staff , WTSP 5:22 PM. EST February 22, 2017

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- A serious crash involving a Manatee County Sheriff's Office cruiser and a second vehicle is blocking multiple lanes on Interstate 275 northbound at 22nd Avenue South.

Both driver were extricated from their respective vehicles and transported to Bayfront Hospital. Their injuries are reportedly not life-threatening.

Traffic is backed up until the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

The Florida Highway Patrol will investigate the crash.

