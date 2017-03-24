Driver arrested after leaving crash which killed passenger

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. -- Two men who ran away from a fatal crash which killed a passenger in their own vehicle were caught by Florida Highway Patrol Friday morning.
FHP found the driver, Oscar Lopez-Yesca, 22, and passenger Moliton Ramirez-Mati, 23, both of Wimauma, Fla. in the woods near where the crash occurred.
The victim, identified as Gabriel Hernandez Tello, 34, of Wimauma, was left to die at the scene.
Lopez-Yesca was charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving a death, driving without a license involving a death and operating an unregistered motor vehicle. He was transported to Hillsborough County Jail.
Troopers said that the crash was alcohol related and none of the men were wearing seatbelts.
