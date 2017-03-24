Driver arrested after leaving crash which killed passenger

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. -- Two men who ran away from a fatal crash which killed a passenger in their own vehicle were caught by Florida Highway Patrol Friday morning.

FHP found the driver, Oscar Lopez-Yesca, 22, and passenger Moliton Ramirez-Mati, 23, both of Wimauma, Fla. in the woods near where the crash occurred.

The victim, identified as Gabriel Hernandez Tello, 34, of Wimauma, was left to die at the scene.

Lopez-Yesca was charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving a death, driving without a license involving a death and operating an unregistered motor vehicle. He was transported to Hillsborough County Jail.

Troopers said that the crash was alcohol related and none of the men were wearing seatbelts.

According to the crash report, Lopez-Yesca and Ramirez-Mati fled the scene at U.S. Highway 301 approaching Bishop Road in Wimauma after the driver lost control of his GMC Yukon and crashed into several trees around 1:04 a.m.

