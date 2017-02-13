WTSP
EB lanes of Fishhawk Boulevard closed following single-vehicle crash

10News Staff , WTSP 9:16 AM. EST February 13, 2017

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. -- A single-vehicle crash is blocking the eastbound lanes of Fishhawk Blvd. and Mosaic Dr. Monday. The crash happened before 9 a.m.

