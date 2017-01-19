Fatal crash closes intersection in Tampa

Police are on scene of a fatal crash involving a FedEx truck and another vehicle on Spruce Street. WTSP photo

TAMPA -- Police are on scene of a fatal crash involving a FedEx truck and another vehicle on Spruce Street.

Authorities have closed the intersection of Spruce Street and N. O'Brien Street for the crash investigation.

The crash happened around 11:45 a.m. Thursday morning between a FedEx delivery truck and a Lexus. One person was reportedly killed in the crash and a second victim was transported to the hospital.

