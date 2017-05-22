Fatal crash closes U.S. Highway 41 South in Hillsborough County

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

GIBSONTON, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a traffic fatality on U.S. Highway 41 South on Monday afternoon.

No word as of Monday afternoon on how many people were killed, injured or involved in the crash.

U.S. Highway 41 South remains closed as of Monday afternoon.

The multi-vehicle crash happened just north of Big Bend Road, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

