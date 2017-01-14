I-4 eastbound lanes in Lakeland reopened following fatal wrong-way crash

(Photo: Sgt. Steve Gaskins)

POLK COUNTY, Fla. -- A fatal wrong-way crash involving three separate vehicles had the eastbound I-4 lanes at 33MM in Lakeland shut down. I-4 has since been reopened following the crash.

According to Sgt. Steve Gaskins, the crash was alcohol-related.

24-year-old Travis Coats was traveling westbound in a 2005 Dodge Ram in the eastbound lanes and crashed into a 2016 Ford Fusion. The 32-year-old male driver of the Ford Fusion died at the scene of the crash and has not been identified.

A third vehicle became involved shortly following the initial crash after hitting the Dodge Ram. The driver of the third vehicle and Coats have minor reported injuries and were both sent to the Lakeland Regional Medical Center to be treated.

Coats has been arrested on charges of DUI manslaughter, DUI property damage, and driving in the wrong direction.

