FDOT to update MPO on Tampa Bay Next

A rendering of the Tampa Bay Next plan. (Photo: Tampa Bay Next)

TAMPA, Fla. – The Florida Department of Transportation is expected to provide an update Tuesday morning to the Hillsborough Metropolitan Planning Organization on Tampa Bay Next, its controversial plan to redo miles of interstate in the area.

The plan has been met with criticism from the community because it includes an option to add tolled express lanes to Interstates 4, 75 and 275, just as its predecessor, Tampa Bay Express.

Opponents say the construction would raze hundreds of homes in majority-minority communities that historically, have been disproportionately impacted by interstate expansion near Tampa’s downtown core.

READ MORE: Tampa Heights neighbors frustrated with FDOT toll lane plans

FDOT spokesperson Kris Carson said last week FDOT will take the community’s concerns into consideration. Carson said the public’s pushback factored into why FDOT decided to take a step back and reevaluate its plans before moving forward with any action.

Tuesday’s meeting will be an opportunity for the MPO board to learn more about the planning process for Tampa Bay Next. Executive director Beth Alden said it will take a fair amount of time to evaluate FDOT’s plans, which are still not finalized.

Urban designer Joshua Frank will also present at Tuesday’s meeting. He has been well-received by the Tampa Heights community for his alternative plans to Tampa Bay Next that call for demolishing 11 miles of I-275 between downtown and USF, and replacing it with a massive boulevard and mass transit.

READ MORE: Urban designer presents alternatives to Tampa Bay Next

Alden said the MPO wants to know what type of health and economic impact FDOT’s plans will have on the community, as well as the impact any demolition and construction will have on affordable housing in Tampa.

FDOT is planning to hold a public workshop in October, and Tuesday’s MPO meeting should clarify what information and analysis can be expected at that time.

Emerald Morrow is a reporter with 10News WTSP. Like her on Facebook and follow her on Instagram and Twitter. You can also email her at emorrow@wtsp.com.

© 2017 WTSP-TV