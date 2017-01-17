FHP: Teens ejected in crash of vehicle traveling around 130mph

(Photo: Sgt. Steve Gaskins)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY -- Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is investigating an injury crash that left four teens injured.

Investigators say drugs, alcohol and speed all played factors in the crash.

FHP says a 2004 Nissan Maxima was traveling south bound on I-75 north of Gibsonton Drive-- traveling approximately 130 mph-- with no headlights. The vehicle passed an unmarked FHP Trooper car who began to initiate a traffic stop. The driver, identified as Tyler Wilkinson, 18, attempted to exit onto Gibsonton Dr. Wilkinson lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway onto the outside shoulder. The vehicle overturned multiple times before colliding with a tree line and eventually a utility pole.

Wilkinson and one of three passengers Keeley Faircloth, 19, were ejected from the vehicle. They were not wearing a seatbelt.

Two other passengers, Amanda Bohn, 17, and Michael Osborne, 18, received minor injuries. Troopers say they were wearing a seatbelt.

After conducting investigation, troopers located alcoholic beverages and marijuana in the vehicle.

The crash closed the exit ramp until 3 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Charges and the investigation remain pending.

(© 2017 WTSP)