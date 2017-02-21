FHP launches new initiative to curb hit-and-run crashes

If you didn't think the roads in Tampa Bay could get any more infamous, think again. Hillsborough, Pinellas, and Polk are all in the top 10 worst Florida counties for hit-and-run crashes. In fact, drivers in Florida left the scene of accidents 7,000 more times in 2016 than the previous year.

Florida Highway Patrol officers addressed the problem on Tuesday during a press conference, revealing a new initiative by the state aimed at educating drivers on the danger of leaving the scene of a crash. "Stay at the scene" is the new slogan FHP is pushing as Hit and Run Awareness month nears an end.

In 2016, there were roughly 99,000 hit-and-run crashes in the state. Hillsborough County alone had almost 5,300. Out of the 179 hit and run fatalities last year, more than 55 percent were pedestrians.

Many drivers may be shocked to find out that leaving the scene of a traffic crash is a felony. If convicted, your license will be revoked for at least three years and you could be sentenced to a minimum of four years in prison. Last year, 15,851 hit-and-run crashes resulted in charges.

So, what should you do if you get into an accident? The FHP wants state drivers to remember three simple steps: stay at the scene, call 911, and assist the injured. Many victims of previous hit-and-run crashes could have been saved if the driver simply stayed on scene and provided immediate help.

If you see a driver leave the scene of a crash, report it by dialing *FHP or *347. To find out about active hit and run cases in Florida, click here.

(© 2017 WTSP)