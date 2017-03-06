Patience is the keyword when driving on congested roads. WTSP photo

TAMPA, Fla. -- Have you seen the dashcam video shot last month in Connecticut showing a guy waiting to get past a group of vehicles -- and then cutting the line?

Two things to note. First, the video comes from inside the guy’s own car. Second, when he pulls ahead of the other more-patient drivers – there’s someone right there waiting for him. A cop.

You know about areas like this in the Bay area, right?

Frustrating spots, where people think they’re in a bigger hurry than you?

"It’s very annoying,” said Emily Brooks who sees it happen all along the Howard Frankland Bridge.

Traffic backs up. People try to merge. And tempers -- flare.

“It can cause accidents,” said driver Donna Zand.

“Yeah, that is disgusting,” added commuter Mitch Willms.

“It just slows everybody else down,” said Dwayne Lizot, who had just gotten cut off a few minutes earlier. “Just now. Like three or four cars sped by and then cut right in at the last minute,” he said exiting at Kennedy Boulevard.

Some other well-known trouble spots include Ulmerton Road westbound approaching Roosevelt Boulevard, where car after car merges left – late. When construction ends, some speculate it might get better.

One of the worst spots, says Sgt. Steve Gaskins of the Florida Highway Patrol, is Tampa’s so-called “malfunction junction” where interstates 4 and 275 merge.

Impatient drivers try to cut in late all day long.

“That's a problem,” said Gaskins, “Because we have people out there -- their tempers flare, and we start seeing issues. Aggressive driving turning into a road rage situation. That's what we really want to avoid.”

If avoiding a possible confrontation or traffic accident isn't enough of an incentive, consider that switching lanes at the last minute could be cited as a reckless driving infraction carrying a $152 fine and points on your license.

Deserved?

“I think if they're recklessly driving, absolutely,” said one woman stuck in traffic near I-275 and Memorial Highway.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, it's hard to say when they'll be able to fix the bottlenecks.

Until then, there’s been little sympathy for the guy in Connecticut, whose social faux pas is now all over social media.

“That's the law. People need to be obeying it,” said Brooks.

