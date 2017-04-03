I-75 in Sarasota Co. closed due to fatal crash involving two semis

SARASOTA COUNTY -- The FHP is investigating a fatal crash involving two semis on southbound I-75 near mile marker 184.
The crash was reported after 5:00 a.m.
This is a fatal crash #prayers. SB I-75 will stay closed during the investigation. Again, get off at River Rd and take US-41! https://t.co/YxAus6PvKH— 10 News Traffic (@10NewsTraffic) April 4, 2017
The southbound lanes of I-75 are closed and traffic is being diverted at River Road (mile marker 191).
Get off at River Rd and head south to US-41. Can get back onto I-75 at Sumter Blvd. https://t.co/YxAus6PvKH— 10 News Traffic (@10NewsTraffic) April 4, 2017
FHP says they are expecting the road to be closed for several hours and motorists are asked to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back with 10News for updates.
UPDATE: #Sarasota 2 semis involved in the fatal crash in #NorthPort. Detour at River Rd and get onto US-41.— 10 News Traffic (@10NewsTraffic) April 4, 2017
