I-75 in Sarasota Co. closed due to fatal crash involving two semis

10News Staff , WTSP 6:33 AM. EDT April 04, 2017

SARASOTA COUNTY -- The FHP is investigating a fatal crash involving two semis on southbound I-75 near mile marker 184. 

The crash was reported after 5:00 a.m. 

The southbound lanes of I-75 are closed and traffic is being diverted at River Road (mile marker 191). 

FHP says they are expecting the road to be closed for several hours and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back with 10News for updates.

