Man hit and killed while trying to cross street

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY -- A man is dead after police say he tried to cross the street and was hit by a car.

Deputies say just before 6:00 a.m. Friday, Ivan Martinez was attempting to cross West Waters Ave. near the intersection of Woodland Corp. Blvd. A Nissan Altima driven by Mario Raul Falcon Ramos was traveling west on Waters when Martinez walked into the path of Ramos. Ramos attempted to avoid the crash but was not able to stop.

Ramos died at the scene and the crash is still under investigation.

