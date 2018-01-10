Man hit, killed while pushing stalled car on US 301

THONOTOSASSA, Fla. – A 25-year-old man was killed in a Wednesday morning crash on US 301, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office said.

The crash happened around 7:08 a.m. Wednesday on the highway near Saint Francis Lane.

Florida Highway Patrol crews have set up a partial roadblock of the northbound lanes of US 301.

There were no other injuries to other cars involved in the crash, according to the FHP.

The FHP said the victim was pushing his stalled Honda out of the way before getting rear-ended by a dump truck.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP-TV