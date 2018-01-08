Man struck and killed by vehicle in Pinellas Park

Police lights at night, stock image. (Photo: Evgen_Prozhyrko, stock image)

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. -- A pedestrian has been struck and killed by a vehicle Monday night.

According to the Pinellas Park police department, the man was hit and killed in the 8000 block of 49th St. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver remains at the scene answering investigators' questions.

Northbound lanes of 49th St. between 78 Ave. and 81st Ave. closed while authorities do a further investigation.

The name of the pedestrian has not been released.

