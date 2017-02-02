Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue are on scene of a crash with serious injuries at Corona Avenue and Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard.

The accident involving a motorcycle and a bicycle was reported just after 5 p.m.

Westbound lanes are mostly affected, with traffic shut down westbound at Arcturas.

The bicyclist, an adult male, was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg by ambulance as a trauma alert.

Motorists who use Gulf-to-Bay in that area should use either Druid Road or Drew Street for at least the next hour as the investigation continues.

