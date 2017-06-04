Multiple-vehicle crash on NB I-275 at Sligh Ave. causing delays

Courtesy of FHP

TAMPA -- An eight-vehicle crash on North I-275 at Sligh Ave. is causing major delays Sunday evening.

The Florida Highway Patrol is at the scene of the crash now and traffic is currently limited to one inside lane. All other traffic is being rerouted to Sligh Ave.

FHP is advising drivers to take different routes other than I-275 at this time.

Stay with 10News for further details on traffic updates.





© 2017 WTSP-TV