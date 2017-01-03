Navigating the weekend traffic blitz

How to get around this weekend for the College Football Playoff National Championship Game (Photo: Tampa Sports Authority via Instagram)

This weekend you will want to pull out your traffic playbook and make sure your tires are inflated properly. All of your years of navigating Tampa Bay roads is about to pay off. Thousands of football fans will be in town for a weekend of free concerts and events leading up to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday at Raymond James Stadium.

The city of Tampa expects more than 30,000 people in Curtis Hixon Park on Sunday for the free show featuring Saturday Night Live's Jay Pharoah and performances by Usher and Gavin DeGraw.

There will be more concerts with big name acts on Friday and Saturday as well as game-related events at the Tampa Convention Center and Florida Aquarium.

Right now, no major city streets will close for the events. However, city officials will reassess each day depending on crowds. Here is a list of roads that could be affected:

- Downtown streets surrounding Curtis Hixon Park including Ashley Drive and Kennedy Boulevard

- Franklin Street in front of Tampa Convention Center

- A portion of Bayshore Boulevard will be closed for the Extra Yard Run at 8 a.m. Sunday

Friday evening rush hour will be busier than usual as it coincides with the Friday night concert at Curtis Hixon Park featuring country star, Eric Paslay. Expect delays of up to an hour on any major interstate leading to downtown Tampa.

Leave at least an hour early for any event this weekend to accommodate for extra congestion and parking.

You can find a map of Tampa parking garages at tampagov.net/parking. The Fort Brooke Garage downtown has the most parking spaces, but fills up quickly.

Please consider using alternative means of transportation including the TECO Historic Streetcar, Uber/Lyft/Taxi, the Cross Bay Ferry if you're coming from Pinellas County, or renting a city bike at the Coast Bike Share hubs.

