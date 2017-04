A serious crash has caused the northbound lanes of the Howard Frankland Bridge to shut down this morning.

Road Warrior Hilary Zalla says it's before the hump, closer to 4th St.

Motorists are advised to use the Gandy Bridge or Courtney Campbell.

They expect it to be closed for several hours.

This is a developing story. Check back with 10News for udpates.

