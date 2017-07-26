Old Coachman Road in Clearwater reopens amid depression repair

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Investigation into shark dragging video
-
Is street art a deterrent for speeding or a distraction?
-
Video showing shark being dragged behind boat prompts FWC investigation
-
82-year-old attacked, left for dead
-
Animal rights activist group tells their side of the story after throwing fish back in the water
-
Assignment of Benefits fraud: What you need to know
-
Tampa Heights neighbors frustrated with FDOT toll lane plans
-
Driver writes moving statement about fatal accident
-
Lewisville family defends 'mailbox to heaven' after HOA expresses concern
-
T-Tapp Tuesday
More Stories
-
FWC identifies boaters involved in shark-dragging…Jul 26, 2017, 11:46 a.m.
-
Missing Citrus Co. woman with dementia found because…Jul 26, 2017, 11:05 a.m.
-
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise discharged from hospitalJul 26, 2017, 12:02 p.m.