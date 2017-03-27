Part of Hillsborough Ave. shut down following fatal pedestrian crash

Police lights.

TAMPA -- The Tampa Police Department is currently investigating a fatal pedestrian versus vehicle crash that happened at the 3900 block of West Hillsborough Ave.

Authorities are currently asking drivers to find alternate routes and avoid the area.

Traffic will be blocked for around three to four hours eastbound on Hillsborough Ave. from Lois to Dale Mabry while a further investigation is performed, according to the Tampa Police Department.

