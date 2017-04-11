MANATEE COUNTY -- A pedestrian is seriously hurt after she was trying to cross a roadway and failed to use a crosswalk.
FHP says a vehicle driven by 68-year-old Linda Grayston was traveling eastbound on 53rd Ave W in the left lane when she was approaching the intersection of 34th St. W. 18-year-old Lauren Francis was running southbound across 53rd Ave W from north to south and ran into the eastbound lanes of 53rd Ave. W into the path of Grayston's car. Francis was hit and thrown onto the hood and windshield before she was thrown onto the roadway.
Francis was transferred to a local hospital in serious condition. The driver of the car was not hurt.
The case is still under investigation.
