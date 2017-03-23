Police: Crash kills one person; 2 run from scene

(Photo: Courtesy: Google Maps)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY -- The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for two people they say ran from the scene after their car crashed-- killing a passenger.

Just after 1 a.m. Friday morning, the vehicle was traveling near US-301 and Bishop Road when for an unknown reason, the driver lost control of the vehicle and went off the roadway and collided with several trees before stopping. The driver and a passenger ran from the scene and another passenger died.

FHP is still investigating the crash.

The crash closed down US-301 at Bishop Rd for several hours, but the area is back open.

This is a developing story. Check back with 10News for updates.

ALERT: #Hillsborough Fatal crash has closed down US-301 at Bishop Rd. Please use I-75 instead. #SunCityCenter — 10 News Traffic (@10NewsTraffic) March 24, 2017

© 2017 WTSP-TV