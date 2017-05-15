Police: One man killed, others injured in St. Petersburg crash

One man was killed in a Sunday night crash on 4th Street North in St. Petersburg. (Photo: Deborah Whiteside, WTSP)

Authorities began investigating a fatal three-vehicle crash on Sunday night.

The 4th Street North crash killed one man and injured several others around 11 p.m. Sunday, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

4th Street North between 15-18th Avenue North reopened around 7:15 a.m. Monday, according to St. Petersburg police.

