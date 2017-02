TAMPA -- Tampa police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a dump truck early Monday morning.

Authorities say it happened at the intersection of 53rd St. N. near Columbus Dr. E. after 5:30 a.m.

Columbus Dr. E. is closed from 14th Av. east to 55th St.

This is a developing story. Check back with 10News for updates.

(© 2017 WTSP)