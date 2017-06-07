Road closings, advisories in Tampa Bay area

This is the view for many drivers on Wednesday. Drivers are reminded to keep their lights on, but to avoid using flashers.

The heavy rain has forced the closure of many roads in the Tampa Bay area. Drivers are reminded to turn on their lights, but not use the flashers.

TAMPA

-- Manhattan Avenue south of Sligh Avenue is closed due to flooding

-- Hesperides Street south of Sligh Avenue is closed due to flooding

-- Bayshore, Gandy boulevards are flooded, not passable

-- Estrella Street at Dale Mabry Highway is flooded, not passable

-- Neptune Street at Dale Mabry Highway is flooded not passable

-- Southbound Dale Mabry Highway flooded at Watrous Avenue

