Semi tractor trailer crash causes diesel fuel spill on NB I-275

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. -- A semi tractor trailer was traveling on northbound I-275 when the driver lost control around 8:20 p.m. Monday around the 23 mile marker.

The tractor trailer crashed into the center median concrete barrier, causing the semi tractor-trailer to jackknife and block all the northbound lanes of I-275.

The driver of the truck was sent to Bayfront Hospital to be treated for minor injuries following the crash.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, around 100 gallons of diesel fuel was spilled onto the roadway from the truck. It is believed that the wet roadway was the cause of the crash.

Parts of I-275 remain blocked while crews work to clean up the diesel fuel spill.

