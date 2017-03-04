Serious accident shuts down eastbound Courtney Campbell

Police car lights (Photo: Wesley Hitt Getty Images)

A rollover accident at Damascus Road and the Courtney Campbell Causeway late Saturday night resulted in a total of six patients being transported to three different hospitals, according to the Clearwater Police Department. At least two of the patients were listed in critical condition.

The eastbound roadway was shut down while the investigation occurred. The initial investigation revealed that a minivan was headed westbound and turned left at Damascus Road in front of a car headed eastbound.

The investigation is ongoing.

