Southbound I-275 toward downtown St. Petersburg closed for deadly crash

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Andrew Krietz , WTSP 6:27 AM. EDT October 31, 2017

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- A section of southbound I-275 is closed toward downtown St. Petersburg for a deadly crash.

All lanes are blocked on the interstate after 38th Avenue N as crews work to clean up the scene. At least one person is reported dead.

Drivers are asked to use 4th Street N or 34th Street N to get around the crash.

