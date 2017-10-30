Southbound I-275 toward downtown St. Petersburg closed for deadly crash

Ambulance at night, stock image. (Photo: MattGush, Thinkstock)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- A section of southbound I-275 is closed toward downtown St. Petersburg for a deadly crash.

All lanes are blocked on the interstate after 38th Avenue N as crews work to clean up the scene. At least one person is reported dead.

Drivers are asked to use 4th Street N or 34th Street N to get around the crash.

