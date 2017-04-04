Southbound I-75 reopened in North Port after semi trucks crash

A crash on SB Interstate 75 in North Port has closed the roadway at River Road. (Photo: Florida Highway Patrol)

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. -- A crash between two semi-trucks on Interstate 75 in North Port closed the roadway for several hours Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported around 5:19 a.m. when the two trucks collided in the southbound lanes of I-75 around mile marker 184. One person was reported to have died in the crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Drive carefully! I75 sb at mm 184 expected to be closed for a couple hours due to a fatal crash. Traffic being diverted at 191 #ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/qoQTtUCMAp — Lt. Gregory Bueno (@FHPTrooper_SWFL) April 4, 2017

FHP trooper Greg Bueno reported on his Twitter account that one truck was hauling ice cream and the other was a beer truck.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, one semi failed to slow for another semi and crashed into the rear. The semi that crashed into the rear of the other semi swerved off the roadway and burst into flames.

The driver of the semi that swerved off the roadway died from sustained injuries in the crash. The driver has been identified as 27-year-old Matthew Simon and is a resident of Riverview, Fla.

Involved semi transporting ice cream the other truck is transporting beer. Plz travel safely, two eyes on road mind on driving! pic.twitter.com/Zs9bCyHRo2 — Lt. Gregory Bueno (@FHPTrooper_SWFL) April 4, 2017

Southbound lanes were closed for several hours as traffic was diverted to the River Road exit in Venice. The roadway was reopened around 12:43 p.m.

