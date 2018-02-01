St. Petersburg fatal crash closes Martin Luther King Street near Gandy Boulevard

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The St. Petersburg Police Department is investigating the scene of a deadly car crash on Dr. Martin Luther King Street North.

The crash happened around 4:35 a.m. Friday on Dr. MLK Street North near 94th Avenue.

MLK Street North is closed in both directions between 94th Street and Gandy. Traffic is expected to be impacted for several hours, St. Petersburg police said.

TRAFFIC MAP: Tap here

