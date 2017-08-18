Tampa bus crash into building sends 6 to hospital

Six people received treatment for minor injuries after a Tampa bus crash on Friday morning. (Photo: WTSP Sky 10)

TAMPA, Fla. – Six people were injured when a Hillsborough Area Regional Transportation bus crashed into a building Friday morning.

Authorities took the six people to an area hospital for minor injuries.

The bus crashed into a building at 2503 West Swann Ave., according to Tampa Fire Rescue.

The westbound lanes of West Swann Avenue are closed at South Armenia Avenue as of Friday morning.

City bus into building at 2503 W Swann. 6 patients transported w/ minor injuries. WB Swann closed at S Armenia. pic.twitter.com/XcOZu2NtAI — Tampa Fire Rescue (@TampaFireRescue) August 18, 2017

Expect delays on Swann Ave near Armenia Ave while officers investigate a crash. #tampatraffic pic.twitter.com/63468UT9rZ — TampaPD (@TampaPD) August 18, 2017

