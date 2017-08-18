WTSP
Close

Tampa bus crash into building sends 6 to hospital

A bus crashed into a building on Friday morning near 2503 Swann Ave. in Tampa, Florida.

Mark Bergin, WTSP 9:49 AM. EDT August 18, 2017

TAMPA, Fla. – Six people were injured when a Hillsborough Area Regional Transportation bus crashed into a building Friday morning.

Authorities took the six people to an area hospital for minor injuries.

The bus crashed into a building at 2503 West Swann Ave., according to Tampa Fire Rescue.

The westbound lanes of West Swann Avenue are closed at South Armenia Avenue as of Friday morning.

© 2017 WTSP-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories