Tampa Hillsbourgh Expressway Authority to unveil 2 pier design options for Selmon Extension

The Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority's virtual town hall meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. ET Monday. (Photo: Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority)

TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority (THEA) will unveil two pier design options for the Selmon Extension at an online virtual town hall meeting Monday night

Participants will receive updates on the 1.9-mile toll lane above the median of Gandy Boulevard.

The toll lane allows a choice for travelers; use Gandy Boulevard for Tampa Bay area destinations, or use Selmon Extension for a direct connection (eastbound) to the Selmon Expressway or Dale Mabry (westbound) to the Gandy Bridge.

People can join the meeting online, tablet or smartphone for the town hall meeting. Go to the event website’s page to the register for Monday’s meeting.

The event is set for 6:30 p.m. ET Monday.

