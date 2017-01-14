Close Traffic slow on northbound Howard Frankland due to overturned truck 10News Staff , WTSP 2:11 PM. EST January 14, 2017 CONNECT TWEET PINTEREST TAMPA -- Traffic is almost at a standstill on the Howard Frankland northbound toward Tampa due to an overturned work truck. Avoid the area and proceed with caution.Middle lane is reportedly blocked.Stay with 10News for more details. (© 2017 WTSP) CONNECT TWEET PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Eaglet getting fed Manhunt for accused cop killer: Day 4 14-pound baby 'averaging out' Does Buckhorn follow the rules? Family tree website raises privacy concerns Dance studio closes, owner arrested Cork Elementary community service program Egg-citing birth has thousands of views More Stories SpaceX 'go' for Saturday return to flight from California Jan 14, 2017, 12:02 p.m. I-4 eastbound lanes in Lakeland reopened following… Jan 14, 2017, 7:37 a.m. Warm; Mostly sunny skies Saturday Jul. 6, 2016, 7:13 a.m.
