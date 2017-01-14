WTSP
Close

Traffic slow on northbound Howard Frankland due to overturned truck

10News Staff , WTSP 2:11 PM. EST January 14, 2017

TAMPA -- Traffic is almost at a standstill on the Howard Frankland northbound toward Tampa due to an overturned work truck. Avoid the area and proceed with caution.

Middle lane is reportedly blocked.

Stay with 10News for more details. 

(© 2017 WTSP)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories