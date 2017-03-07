Troopers: 1 dead in wrong-way crash on Florida's Turnpike

(Photo: iStock)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - The Florida Highway Patrol says a 73-year-old woman is dead after driving her Dodge Charger north in the southbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike and colliding with a tractor-trailer.



Trooper Steven Montiero said in an email that the crash happened at 2:26 a.m. Tuesday near State Road 528 near Orlando.



The victim's name has not been released and troopers say they don't know why she was driving on the wrong side of the road.



An incident report says 53-year-old Steven Arce of Winter Springs wasn't able to avoid hitting her car head on. After the crash, troopers say the truck hit the metal guardrail and came to rest in the grass median.



The southbound lanes of the turnpike were shut down while troopers investigated the crash.

