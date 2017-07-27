Urban designer to present alternative to Tampa Bay Next
On Thursday, July 27, 2017, community leaders for the Tampa Heights Civic Association will welcome an urban planning expert who will present his designs and studies for an alternative to the controversial Tampa Bay Next plan.
July 27, 2017
