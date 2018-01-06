Water main breaks force lane closures in Tampa

Construction workers race to repair a broken water main on N. Dale Mabry Highway. (Photo: WTSP)

TAMPA, Fla. – The Southbound lanes of South Armania Avenue are closed at West Columbus Drive because of a water main break.

The water main break has caused damage to the roadway, Tampa police said.

Traffic on Columbus Drive is unaffected by the closure.

Crews will divert traffic traveling south on one-way Armenia Avenue either east or west on Columbus Drive. The closure will remain in place until early next week.

The intersection of South MacDill Avenue and West Azeele Street is also closed to traffic in all four directions because of a water main break. The intersection will remain closed for several days, according to Tampa police.

