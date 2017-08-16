WTSP
Westbound lanes of Courtney Campbell Causeway closed

6 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017: Tampa and Clearwater police are diverting westbound lanes of Courtney Campbell Causeway due to a crash.

Tampa and Clearwater police are diverting westbound lanes of Courtney Campbell Causeway at the boat ramp on Thursday morning due to a crash.

The crash involves serious injuries, according to Clearwater police. It happened around 3:15 a.m. Thursday.

