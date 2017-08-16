Westbound lanes of Courtney Campbell Causeway closed

Tampa and Clearwater police are diverting westbound lanes of Courtney Campbell Causeway at the boat ramp on Thursday morning due to a crash.
The crash involves serious injuries, according to Clearwater police. It happened around 3:15 a.m. Thursday.
Refresh this story for the latest updates.
Traffic: Click here for the latest roadway conditions
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.
Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.
© 2017 WTSP-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs