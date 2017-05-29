Wildfire shuts down I-75 at Alligator Alley in both directions

Authorities are shutting down I-75, known as Alligator Alley in both directions due to a wildfire.
The wildfire is currently at mile marker 41.
Traffic for lanes heading east is being re-routed to exit 80 at SR-29 and traffic heading west is being re-routed to exit 23 at US 27.
The Florida Highway Patrol recommends using the Tamiami Trail as an alternate route.
Stay with 10News for further traffic updates.
© 2017 WTSP-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs