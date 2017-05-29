Wildfire shuts down I-75 at Alligator Alley in both directions

Highway 75 south road sign against a blue sky Florida USA This section of the highway is called Alligator Alley (Photo by: myLoupe/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) (Photo: MyLoupe)

Authorities are shutting down I-75, known as Alligator Alley in both directions due to a wildfire.

The wildfire is currently at mile marker 41.

Traffic for lanes heading east is being re-routed to exit 80 at SR-29 and traffic heading west is being re-routed to exit 23 at US 27.

The Florida Highway Patrol recommends using the Tamiami Trail as an alternate route.

Stay with 10News for further traffic updates.

