A company that monitors video of traffic intersections nationwide produced a clip showing some of the worst crashes in the state of Florida for 2016.

“Every day, in the United States, drivers running red lights cause an average of two fatalities and more than 340 injuries," says Liz Caracciolo of American Traffic Solutions.





Florida, of course, is no exception, as distracted driving has been a problem in the state for years, evidenced by headlines seen daily. These crashes, of course, are completely preventable and should serve as a caution for anyone taking the wheel.

Below is a segment 10News ran in 2008 focusing on the most dangerous intersections in Tampa.

