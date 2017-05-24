Trafficking victim says she was forced to have sex with 120 men a week

This is one of the alleged brothel locations.

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators busted a human trafficking ring spanning across two South Florida counties.

Now three men are in jail accused of forcing women to have sex with dozens of men a day.

We found out at least six women from different counties were sex trafficked out of several brothels.

Out of the four brothels police uncovered in Martin and Palm Beach Counties three are located in unincorporated Lake Worth.

One on Davis and Lake Worth roads, another near 10th & Congress Avenues and a trailer park near Military Trial and Lake Worth road.

The seven-month investigation started after a victim, who ended up pregnant, told detectives accused sex trafficker Miguel Maradiaga forced her to have sex with about 120 men a week inside a trailer.

She said they would then transport her to the other locations.

According to the victim, the other two men facing charges Joel Chilel and Byron Estrada worked as doorman at the brothels.

“A lot of times the trafficker especially for women who are being brought from other countries the trafficker has connections there and they'll go you testify against your little sister will disappear,” said human trafficking advocate Becky Dymond.

Dymond said healing the emotional and physically scars of sex trafficking takes years of treatment and recovery.

“For the gals who are being rescued it's like a while process this is the start of a huge process of dealing with the trauma,” Dymond said.

We found out the youngest victim in her early 20s is from Puerto Rico.

The other women are from Costa Rica, Colombia and the Dominican Republic.

If you are a victim of human trafficking or if you suspect someone is being trafficked, call the national hotline number at 888-373-7888.

