Train slams into bus stuck on tracks in Biloxi - 3 dead, 10 critical

Dozens of emergency workers try to get to victims inside of the bus in Biloxi. Photo: John Fitzhugh / Biloxi Sun Herald (Photo: John Fitzhugh / Biloxi Sun Herald)

BILOXI - A train slammed into a charter bus stuck on the tracks in Biloxi Tuesday morning, killing at least 3 people and injuring a majority of the 42 passengers on board, according to Chief John Miller of the Biloxi Police.



Miller said the bus was coming from Austin, Texas and heading to an unknown destination in Mississippi.

He said it is not known why the bus was stalled on the track.



According to Julia Clark with American Medical Response in Harrison County, Mississippi, 3 people were dead and 10 were in critical condition. Another 10 were listed as serious with 15 said to be 'walking wounded,' and the rest did not need medical attention.



Eyewitness News has a crew headed to the scene and will update the story on the 5 pm and 6 p.m. news.

(© 2017 WWL)